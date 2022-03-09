Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock worth $2,294,054. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.