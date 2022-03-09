Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,923 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

