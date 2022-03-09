Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.32 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,951 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,893,000 after buying an additional 1,457,280 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% in the third quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after acquiring an additional 548,071 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 369,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.