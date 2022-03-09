Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Southern by 750.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Southern by 114.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

SO stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

