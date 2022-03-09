Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

