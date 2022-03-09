Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.30

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 489898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 5.15%.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.