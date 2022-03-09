SunContract (SNC) Price Reaches $0.0247 on Top Exchanges

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One SunContract coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SunContract has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $422,545.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SunContract Coin Profile

SNC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

