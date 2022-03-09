Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 15.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 85,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,121,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Specifically, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

