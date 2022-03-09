Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 227.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 81.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRDX opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.50 million, a PE ratio of 347.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

