Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.34

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 200255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 210 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

