Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Up 2.8%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $565.50 and last traded at $565.50. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $550.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $626.32 and a 200-day moving average of $572.10.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

