Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. Symrise has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

