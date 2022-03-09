Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $128.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 167.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

