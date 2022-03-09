Synectics (LON:SNX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:SNX opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £20.02 million and a PE ratio of -39.29. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 85.10 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.09).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
