Systelligence LLC Lowers Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

PAVE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,492 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

