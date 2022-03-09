Systelligence LLC Sells 3,905 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000.

NYSEARCA:ONEY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,207. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $103.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71.

