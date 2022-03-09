Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after buying an additional 318,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after buying an additional 72,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

TRGP stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -609.13 and a beta of 2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.