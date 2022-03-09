Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Trimmed by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 143,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.13 and a beta of 2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.