Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.
NASDAQ TH opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $450.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.49.
About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
