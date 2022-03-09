Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ TH opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $450.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

