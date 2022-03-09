Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as high as C$2.72. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 540,184 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$795.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,558,804.80. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$228,750. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,700 shares of company stock worth $1,243,103.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

