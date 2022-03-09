Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 221,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

