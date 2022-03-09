Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 189 ($2.48) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

TWODF opened at $1.70 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

