TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.75

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.75 and last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 29057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

