TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.10 Per Share

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CTO opened at GBX 134.13 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.75. TClarke has a 1-year low of GBX 98.63 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £58.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91.

About TClarke (Get Rating)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

