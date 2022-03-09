TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.10 Per Share

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:CTO opened at GBX 134.13 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.75. TClarke has a 1-year low of GBX 98.63 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £58.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91.
About TClarke (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.