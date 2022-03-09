TD Securities Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENGH. CIBC cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

TSE:ENGH opened at C$36.50 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$34.21 and a one year high of C$64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

