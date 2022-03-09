TD Securities Cuts Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$27.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WJXFF traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. Wajax has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.

About Wajax (Get Rating)

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

