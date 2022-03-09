TD Securities Lowers Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKIUF opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland (Get Rating)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.