TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $130.43. 2,769,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.63. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,036,000 after acquiring an additional 97,092 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

