Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $72.00 at UBS Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $130.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $206.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

