Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NYSE TEO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,092. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
