Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,092. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.