Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.33) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TKAGY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.25. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.46.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telekom Austria will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

