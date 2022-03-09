Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.79. 681,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,435,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

