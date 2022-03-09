Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,338. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

