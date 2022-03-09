Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 1,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
TNYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74.
About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.