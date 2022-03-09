Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 1,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

