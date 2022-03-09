Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $76.41

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.41 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 31397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.75.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,546 shares of company stock worth $1,381,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.