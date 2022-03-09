Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.11

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.11 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Thalassa (LON:THAL)
Further Reading
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.