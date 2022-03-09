Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.11

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.11 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

