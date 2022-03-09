THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THCBF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. THC Biomed Intl has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of THC Biomed Intl from $0.26 to $0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

