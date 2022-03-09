The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.50. 98,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,165,584. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.