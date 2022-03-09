The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $547.04

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 547.04 ($7.17) and last traded at GBX 548 ($7.18), with a volume of 142743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 584 ($7.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 631.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 621.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 51.08 and a current ratio of 58.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

