The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for GAP in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

