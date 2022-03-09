The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.95. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 70,256 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.