The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE HD traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $319.96. 86,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.79 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.