The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

NYSE MOS opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

