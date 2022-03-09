The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $483.01 million, a PE ratio of 211.63 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

