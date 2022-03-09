The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,807,000 after acquiring an additional 125,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.44 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

