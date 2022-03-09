The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.41. The stock had a trading volume of 239,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,775. The company has a market capitalization of $363.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

