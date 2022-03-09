The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 12.9% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 103,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,775. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.