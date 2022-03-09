The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,035,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,220 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 201.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,424,000 after purchasing an additional 523,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.73. 7,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $230.83 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

