The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $479,145.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $479,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

St. Joe stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. 266,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.08. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

