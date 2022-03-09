The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) vs. CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Head to Head Survey

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get The9 alerts:

4.3% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The9 and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A CFN Enterprises -85.73% -166.25% -28.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The9 and CFN Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $100,000.00 637.60 $60.98 million N/A N/A CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 62.43 -$1.42 million N/A N/A

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CFN Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The9 and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The9 beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MT.

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.